Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa.
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza.
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond industry.
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in the industry.
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone's Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds.
16 august 2021
Mountain Province Diamonds provides Kennady North project update
The Company has completed a detailed glacial geology study on the eastern claims that is similar to the study conducted in 2018 by Palmer™ (Vancouver, BC) on the western claims and leases. The 2021 Palmer study incorporates field mapping and remote imagery data to identify glacial materials that are most amenable for recovery of kimberlite indicator minerals (KIM), and for tracking those KIM back to a primary source.
Summer 2021 till sampling on the eastern claims is nearly complete with 327 samples being collected under guidance from the 2021 Palmer study. An additional 298 till samples were also collected from the western Kennady claims.
The remainder of the summer 2021 exploration program will focus on completing the till sampling program with the samples to be shipped to SRC (Saskatoon, SK) for recovery of KIM. The processing results from SRC should be received in early 2022, before the start of the winter exploration season.
Stuart Brown, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "With the advancement of the Kelvin and Faraday kimberlites, we're taking advantage of the winter 2022 drilling season to test some attractive targets which have the potential to add to the resource base at Kennady North. Given the proximity to Gahcho Kué, any resource addition would only improve the potential for mine-life extension and increased value for shareholders. We look forward to the results of the 2022 drill program and commend Aurora Geosciences for their development of the innovative Aurora Rapid Reactance Tomography ('ARRT') technology which helped identify these high-potential targets."
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished