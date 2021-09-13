Mountain Province Diamonds provides Kennady North project update

Today News

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. provided an update for its 100%-held Kennady North Project. It now totals 106,202 hectares and completely surrounds the Gahcho Kué Mine.

The Company has completed a detailed glacial geology study on the eastern claims that is similar to the study conducted in 2018 by Palmer™ (Vancouver, BC) on the western claims and leases. The 2021 Palmer study incorporates field mapping and remote imagery data to identify glacial materials that are most amenable for recovery of kimberlite indicator minerals (KIM), and for tracking those KIM back to a primary source.

Summer 2021 till sampling on the eastern claims is nearly complete with 327 samples being collected under guidance from the 2021 Palmer study. An additional 298 till samples were also collected from the western Kennady claims.

The remainder of the summer 2021 exploration program will focus on completing the till sampling program with the samples to be shipped to SRC (Saskatoon, SK) for recovery of KIM. The processing results from SRC should be received in early 2022, before the start of the winter exploration season.

Stuart Brown, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "With the advancement of the Kelvin and Faraday kimberlites, we're taking advantage of the winter 2022 drilling season to test some attractive targets which have the potential to add to the resource base at Kennady North. Given the proximity to Gahcho Kué, any resource addition would only improve the potential for mine-life extension and increased value for shareholders. We look forward to the results of the 2022 drill program and commend Aurora Geosciences for their development of the innovative Aurora Rapid Reactance Tomography ('ARRT') technology which helped identify these high-potential targets."



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



