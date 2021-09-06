‘JGW Virtual’ is live from 13 to 30 September

Today News

Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong through ‘JGW Virtual’, set for 13 – 30 September aims to inspire synergy between the global B2B buyer community and select suppliers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Russia, Taiwan and Thailand, according to Celine Lau, Director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets Jewellery. It also complements JGW’s physical edition, which is open to both B2B buyers and jewellery lovers for the first time from 17 – 20 September.

JGW Virtual is offering three weeks of discovery-driven product sourcing to wholesalers, retailers and other B2B buyers who are still unable to travel due to coronavirus-related restrictions,” Lau said. “Perfectly timed for seasonal buying, this engagement platform enables trade professionals to reconnect with their current suppliers and get to know new vendors”.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





