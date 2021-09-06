Exclusive

Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal

Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...

Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry

Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...

06 september 2021

There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry

MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...

30 august 2021

The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...

23 august 2021

De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners

De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...

16 august 2021

‘JGW Virtual’ is live from 13 to 30 September

Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong through ‘JGW Virtual’, set for 13 – 30 September aims to inspire synergy between the global B2B buyer community and select suppliers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Russia, Taiwan and Thailand, according to Celine Lau, Director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets Jewellery. It also complements JGW’s physical edition, which is open to both B2B buyers and jewellery lovers for the first time from 17 – 20 September.
JGW Virtual is offering three weeks of discovery-driven product sourcing to wholesalers, retailers and other B2B buyers who are still unable to travel due to coronavirus-related restrictions,” Lau said. “Perfectly timed for seasonal buying, this engagement platform enables trade professionals to reconnect with their current suppliers and get to know new vendors”. 

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished


