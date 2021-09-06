Exclusive
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Yesterday
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
16 august 2021
WPIC reverses 2021 platinum forecast from ‘deficit to surplus’
WPIC, in its last quarterly report in May, predicted a shortfall of 158,000 ounces, which would have been the third consecutive year of undersupply.
Last year, the coronavirus pandemic sharply reduced the platinum supply. Demand from industry and jewellers also fell but investors bought huge amounts and almost half a million ounces flooded into exchange vaults in New York, pushing the market into deficit.
As of now, the demand from industry has rebounded and a boom in heavy-duty vehicle production and tighter emissions standards are pushing up consumption by the auto sector. But jewellery sales remain weak, investment demand, while strong, has slowed, and metal has stopped flowing to New York.
Platinum supply, meanwhile, has rebounded faster than expected due to the rapid processing of a backlog of material created by plant outages in 2020. The platinum market was in surplus in the second quarter, the first quarterly surplus since January-March 2020.
However, mine supply is expected to flatline in the coming years and demand should rise as automakers use more platinum in exhaust systems to replace palladium, whose price XPD= has rocketed, said Trevor Raymond, the WPIC's director of research.
