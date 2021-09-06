Exclusive
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
Today
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Namdia mulls online diamond auctions as claims of under-pricing persist
The Namibian newspaper reports that there are however concerns that Namdia continues to undersell its purchase entitlement to buyers in Dubai and India.
Namdia's spokesperson Beverley Coussement allayed these allegations.
“In line with our current annual business plan, Namdia will soon be advertising for the procurement of the online trading platform, which will allow for competitive bidding methods, be it tender or auction, among others,” she was quoted as saying.
“The combination of the two methods would work best in the interests of Namdia achieving optimum prices while achieving regularity of sale and cash flow.”
Unnamed sources cited by the daily claimed that Namdia had the potential of earning additional funds of between N$200 million and N$500 million a year if it sold the diamonds to local companies.
Namdia was set up in 2016 following an agreement between the Namibian government and De Beers in 2016.
As part of the agreement, the Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC) would be channelling 15% of stones produced by Namdeb Holdings to Namdia until 2026.
The company’s purchase entitlement declined by about 13% to 262,633 carats in 2019.
This decline in purchase entitlement saw its sales revenue going down by 16% to $140.2 million in 2019.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished