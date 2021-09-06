Exclusive
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
Today
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
TAGS concludes sale with 44 successful companies from all leading centres
Customers who had representation at the recent JCK Vegas show reported steady demand from buyers visiting the event, which reflects continued demand for the important fourth quarter from the US market, although recent polished prices across the consumer markets have levelled out following several months of steady growth.
Against this backdrop rough remains in good demand although premiums on the secondary market have softened since August. “We believe current prices in gem categories +3grs now reflect the prices achieved in June, in essence a softening of around 5 -7% from the peak. Ranges 3gr and below and cheaper goods have maintained their price and, in some categories, increased marginally as manufacturers maintain supply to factories,” said TAGS in its statement for the press.
TAGS presented close to 20,000 carats with a value approaching $45m, made up of regular range of rough from Southern Africa and Angola. The composition was almost entirely made up of 3grs and larger and featured around 145 Single Stones +10 carats.
TAGS concluded the sale with 44 successful companies representing all the leading centres. Price analysis indicates that the price realisation was slightly ahead of the market. TAGS next Event will take place from 6 to 12 October 2021.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished