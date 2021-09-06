Exclusive
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone's Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company's production has been one of
09 august 2021
ALROSA's sales revenue amounted to $ 306 million in August
For eight months of 2021, total rough and polished diamond sales accounted for $2,976 million, including $2,844 million of rough diamond sales and $131 million of polished.
“This year demand for rough diamonds remained strong despite the traditional summer slowdown at cutters and polishers. Our total sales in carats were lower due to a lack of rough inventories available for sale. This shortage was partially offset by the sale of diamonds purchased for long-term customers at a Gokhran auction in July. Going forward, we expect our supply of rough diamonds to stabilise as production recovers, enabling us to benefit from favourable market conditions. At the same time, the robust demand from end consumers combined with the persistent shortage of rough diamonds will support a positive price dynamics,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.
