ALROSA's sales revenue amounted to $ 306 million in August

ALROSA sales of rough and polished diamonds in August totaled $306 million, including proceeds from rough diamond sales of $297 million, and polished diamond sales of $10 million, the company said in a statement distributed today.

For eight months of 2021, total rough and polished diamond sales accounted for $2,976 million, including $2,844 million of rough diamond sales and $131 million of polished.

“This year demand for rough diamonds remained strong despite the traditional summer slowdown at cutters and polishers. Our total sales in carats were lower due to a lack of rough inventories available for sale. This shortage was partially offset by the sale of diamonds purchased for long-term customers at a Gokhran auction in July. Going forward, we expect our supply of rough diamonds to stabilise as production recovers, enabling us to benefit from favourable market conditions. At the same time, the robust demand from end consumers combined with the persistent shortage of rough diamonds will support a positive price dynamics,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





