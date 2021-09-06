Exclusive
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Burgundy makes first purchase of third-party rough diamonds
Burgundy recently acquired the capability to cut and polish Fancy Colour diamonds in a secure purpose-built facility in Perth, Western Australia. This will allow for the in-house creation of Fancy Colour polished product from its planned operations at the Ellendale Diamond Project as well as from other potential Burgundy operations, such as the Naujaat Project in Nunavut, Canada.
A key part of the strategy is to augment in-house production by the purchase of Fancy Colour rough diamonds from selected global diamond producers. Polished diamond products will be branded under a dedicated and exclusive Fancy Colour brand owned by Burgundy, and sold through several select channels to market currently under development by the Company.
As a first step in this process, Burgundy was invited recently by Arctic Canadian Diamond Company Ltd, owners of the Ekati Diamond Mine in Northwest Territories, Canada, to participate in an auction of Fancy diamonds. Burgundy was successful in bidding on a carefully targeted small number of large Fancy Vivid and Fancy Intense yellow diamonds which are a unique product from the Misery Pipe, one of Arctic’s key operating mines. These rough diamonds, with a value of some $1 mn, will now be shipped to Perth and will be cut and polished into Burgundy’s first branded diamond product.
Burgundy Managing Director and CEO Peter Ravenscroft said: “We believe there is significant upside value potential in our downstream strategy. We look forward to being able to expand rapidly, and are already sourcing third-party stones to cut and polish into a range of carefully branded Fancy Colour diamonds”.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished