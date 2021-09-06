Sotheby’s to accept cryptocurrency at September 24 Hong Kong auction

Sotheby’s Hong Kong announced last week that it will extend the cryptocurrency option to buyers at the ‘Diamonds: The Dazzle’ sale at the 24 September auction.

The move by Sotheby’s comes after an anonymous crypto buyer successfully purchased a 101.38-carat diamond for around $16.4 million in July. The sale took place at the auction house’s inaugural Luxury Edit sale series in Asia in July.

While fiat currency will still be accepted, the auction house is now accepting payment in Ether, Bitcoin or USD Coin. The cryptocurrencies will be facilitated through Coinbase Commerce, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

The September sale will be led by a 177.51-carat Harry Winston diamond necklace. The live sale is scheduled for Sept 24, while the bidding is open from Sept 7.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





