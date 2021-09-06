Exclusive
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Diamcor Mining completes first phase of upgrades at SA project
It said the initial upgrades, targeted for completion by the end of September 2021, are aimed at providing the company with the potential to increase the project’s processing volumes by up to 100%.
The upgrades included the installation of new materials handling step (scrubbing), improvement and expansion of the diamond concentration system, the installation of a new electronic diamond x-ray recovery unit, and various other refinements aimed at lowering water and power consumption on a per ton basis.
Diamcor Mining said all items of the first phase of upgrades are now operational and demonstrate their ability to achieve the desired processing volume increases.
“We are very pleased with the efforts of our entire operational team … and their ability to not only achieve these upgrades ahead of schedule but also deliver the recent strong dollar per carat and gross revenue numbers to allow us to fund these efforts while dealing with the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Diamcor chief executive Dean Taylor.
“Our focus will now shift to demonstrating the benefits of these efforts and their potential to increase rough diamond recoveries and revenue growth moving forward.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished