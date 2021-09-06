Diamcor Mining completes first phase of upgrades at SA project

Diamcor Mining has completed the installation of the first phase of planned upgrades ahead of schedule at the company’s Krone Endora at Venetia Project in South Africa.

It said the initial upgrades, targeted for completion by the end of September 2021, are aimed at providing the company with the potential to increase the project’s processing volumes by up to 100%.

The upgrades included the installation of new materials handling step (scrubbing), improvement and expansion of the diamond concentration system, the installation of a new electronic diamond x-ray recovery unit, and various other refinements aimed at lowering water and power consumption on a per ton basis.

Diamcor Mining said all items of the first phase of upgrades are now operational and demonstrate their ability to achieve the desired processing volume increases.

“We are very pleased with the efforts of our entire operational team … and their ability to not only achieve these upgrades ahead of schedule but also deliver the recent strong dollar per carat and gross revenue numbers to allow us to fund these efforts while dealing with the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Diamcor chief executive Dean Taylor.

“Our focus will now shift to demonstrating the benefits of these efforts and their potential to increase rough diamond recoveries and revenue growth moving forward.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





