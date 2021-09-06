Exclusive
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Lucara board formally approves Karowe underground expansion project in Botswana
The financing debt package is divided into two. The first finance facility of $170 million will fund the development of the underground project, while the second one is a $50 million working capital facility that will re-finance the company's existing debt and support ongoing operations.
Lucara said a utilisation notice from the $170 million project loan facility has been accepted and the first funding for the Karowe underground expansion is expected to be received in mid-September.
Capital costs for the underground project totalling $534 million, will be met with funds from a combination of the Facilities, the projected cash flows from the Karowe open-pit mine during the underground construction period, and the equity financings totalling C$41.4 million closed July 15, resulting in the project is fully financed.
"We are delighted to have completed this significant milestone following the signing of loan documentation in mid-July,” said Lucara chief financial officer and corporate secretary Zara Boldt.
Construction efforts have ramped up since the facilities documentation was executed in mid-July.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished