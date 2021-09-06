Exclusive
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
ALROSA and MIBA sign Memorandum of Understanding
The MoU was signed remotely by Vladimir Marchenko, Deputy CEO - Head of the African Division of ALROSA, and Paulin Lukusa Mudiayi Kalonji, MIBA’s Managing Director. The signing took place in the presence of Alexy Kayembe De Bampende, Adviser to the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and representatives from ALROSA. Both parties expressed their hope for continued and mutually beneficial cooperation.
The MoU defines areas of mutual interest and the potential for cooperation in the diamond mining industry. In particular, the document describes opportunities for the companies to work together to explore, mine, and process diamonds in accordance with the global best practices for responsible business conduct, sustainable development, and transparency. The parties also intend to exchange technologies and knowledge to ensure the sustainable development of the diamond mining industry.
Under the MoU, the companies will cooperate in line with international mechanisms of industry self-regulation and international standards for responsible diamond supply chain engineering. Representatives from ALROSA and MIBA have noted that the signing of the MoU will mark a new stage in the development of the diamond mining industry in the DRC.
Kacy Grine, Advisor to the DRC government in this partnership commented: “The strategic partnership between ALROSA and MIBA will create significant value for the Congolese mining industry, its economy, and its people. This partnership will also strengthen the relationship between Russia and the DRC and pave the way for further cooperation between the two countries. The recent economic and social reforms envisioned by President Tshisekedi should provide enough reassurance for foreign investors to participate in DRC’s efforts to diversify and transform its economy”.
Vladimir Marchenko, Deputy CEO at ALROSA, said: "The diamond mining sector continues to play an important role for both Russia and the DRC. This means that it not only impacts their position on the global stage but that it also helps money flows into the budgets and also creates jobs for the local communities, dozens of social projects as well as opportunities for local suppliers. We welcome the signing of the MoU with the DRC's leading company and are pleased to officially seal our joint ambition to develop our joint initiatives. We express our willingness to share our practical experience as well as technical and professional resources with our colleagues at MIBA for a dynamic and efficient implementation of future projects in diamond mining."
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished