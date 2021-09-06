Mountain Province announced changes to the board of directors

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced changes to its board of directors. Tom Peregoodoff has tendered his resignation from the board of directors with immediate effect. Peregoodoff joined the board in 2019 and served on the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, as well as the Audit and Risk Committee. In addition to these formal roles Peregoodoff made valuable contributions to the Company in the areas of exploration, operations and business development.

Jonathan Comerford, the Company's Chairman commented: "On behalf of all of us, I would like to thank Tom for his service to Mountain Province Diamonds and wish him well as he turns his focus to a leadership role in the precious metals industry. His many years of practical experience in the mining industry, which he brought to the board, served the company well."



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





