JSC AGD DIAMONDS is the best organization in Russia in the field of labor protection

Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS

JSC AGD DIAMONDS entered the top five in the field of labor protection among the largest organizations in the production sector of Russia. These results were summed up at the “Success and Safety-2021” competition organized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Russian Federation.AGD DIAMONDS took the first line in the rating of the best organizations in the production sector with more than 500 employees in the Arkhangelsk Province and fifth place at the all-Russian level.In total, the rating includes 367 largest enterprises in Russia. Among the leaders, along with AGD DIAMONDS, are PJSC Surgutneftegas, PJSC Gazprom, and PJSC Federal Grid Company of the Unified Energy System.The All-Russian competition "Success and Safety" for the best organization of work in the field of labor conditions and labor protection has been held since 2016. Among the objectives of the competition are the promotion of best practices in organizing work in the field of labor protection, achieving higher efficiency of labor protection state management, intensifying work to prevent industrial injuries and occupational diseases in organizations, as well as attracting public attention to the importance of ensuring safe working conditions at work sites.In 2021, AGD DIAMONDS became the winner of the regional stage of the all-Russian competition "Russian organization of high social efficiency" in the nominations "For the formation of a healthy lifestyle in production sector organizations " and "For the reduction of industrial injuries and occupational morbidity in production sector organizations", as well as the winner of the regional competition "Arkhangelsk Province - Territory of Health" in the nomination "Health at Work".