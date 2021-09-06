Exclusive
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
JSC AGD DIAMONDS is the best organization in Russia in the field of labor protection
Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS
JSC AGD DIAMONDS entered the top five in the field of labor protection among the largest organizations in the production sector of Russia. These results were summed up at the “Success and Safety-2021” competition organized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Russian Federation.
AGD DIAMONDS took the first line in the rating of the best organizations in the production sector with more than 500 employees in the Arkhangelsk Province and fifth place at the all-Russian level.
In total, the rating includes 367 largest enterprises in Russia. Among the leaders, along with AGD DIAMONDS, are PJSC Surgutneftegas, PJSC Gazprom, and PJSC Federal Grid Company of the Unified Energy System.
The All-Russian competition "Success and Safety" for the best organization of work in the field of labor conditions and labor protection has been held since 2016. Among the objectives of the competition are the promotion of best practices in organizing work in the field of labor protection, achieving higher efficiency of labor protection state management, intensifying work to prevent industrial injuries and occupational diseases in organizations, as well as attracting public attention to the importance of ensuring safe working conditions at work sites.
In 2021, AGD DIAMONDS became the winner of the regional stage of the all-Russian competition "Russian organization of high social efficiency" in the nominations "For the formation of a healthy lifestyle in production sector organizations " and "For the reduction of industrial injuries and occupational morbidity in production sector organizations", as well as the winner of the regional competition "Arkhangelsk Province - Territory of Health" in the nomination "Health at Work".
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished