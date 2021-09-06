Exclusive
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Christie's puts up for auction diamond bracelets of Queen Marie Antoinette
Image credit: Christie's
The British auction house Christie's announced that the top lot of the Magnificent Jewels auction to be held on November 9, 2021, in Geneva, will be a pair of bracelets with 112 diamonds belonging to the wife of Louis XVI, Queen of France Marie Antoinette (1755-1793), with an estimated value of $2 million-$4 million. Rahul Kadakia, head of the international jewelry department at Christie's said that over the past 255 years, Christie's has put up for sale many magnificent pieces of jewelry from all over the world, and the opportunity to buy these unique historical bracelets will undoubtedly attract the attention of both experienced and novice collectors. He added that Christie's May auction proved that the market for jewelry with a noble origin was constantly growing. Queen Marie Antoinette was generally considered a model of style and elegance. She was very fond of jewelry, especially with diamonds. When Louis XVI, Marie Antoinette, and their children tried to flee the French Revolution in March 1791, the royal jewels were smuggled out of the country into the trust of a confidant in Brussels.
He sent them on to her nephew the Emperor of Austria who later gave them to Marie Antoinette's only surviving child Marie Therese of France. On October 16, 1793, Marie Antoinette was guillotined as the revolutionary Reign of Terror raged. The following month Louis XVI met a similar fate.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished