Christie's puts up for auction diamond bracelets of Queen Marie Antoinette

Image credit: Christie's

The British auction house Christie's announced that the top lot of the Magnificent Jewels auction to be held on November 9, 2021, in Geneva, will be a pair of bracelets with 112 diamonds belonging to the wife of Louis XVI, Queen of France Marie Antoinette (1755-1793), with an estimated value of $2 million-$4 million. Rahul Kadakia, head of the international jewelry department at Christie's said that over the past 255 years, Christie's has put up for sale many magnificent pieces of jewelry from all over the world, and the opportunity to buy these unique historical bracelets will undoubtedly attract the attention of both experienced and novice collectors. He added that Christie's May auction proved that the market for jewelry with a noble origin was constantly growing. Queen Marie Antoinette was generally considered a model of style and elegance. She was very fond of jewelry, especially with diamonds. When Louis XVI, Marie Antoinette, and their children tried to flee the French Revolution in March 1791, the royal jewels were smuggled out of the country into the trust of a confidant in Brussels.He sent them on to her nephew the Emperor of Austria who later gave them to Marie Antoinette's only surviving child Marie Therese of France. On October 16, 1793, Marie Antoinette was guillotined as the revolutionary Reign of Terror raged. The following month Louis XVI met a similar fate.