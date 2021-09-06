China’s monthly retail growth of Gold, Silver and Jewellery products dips in July

According to figures from China’s National Bureau of Statistics, retail sales of gold, silver and jewellery products by enterprises above the designated size amounted to 20.3 billion yuan in July and increased by 14.3% y-o-y. The monthly growth rate has fallen from 98.7% for January-February to a new low of 14.3% in July, says Guangzhou Diamond Exchange (GZDE).

But retail sales of gold, silver and jewellery products by enterprises above the designated size kept being outstanding among total retail sales of consumer goods.

In the first five months of 2021, the monthly increase of gold, silver and jewellery products by enterprises above designated size ranked first among all consumer goods; and the cumulative growth rate of January to July remained the highest, though the monthly growth slowed in June and July.

In addition, retail sales of gold, silver and jewellery products continued to outperform the pre-pandemic level. Since Oct. 2020, the monthly retail sales of gold, silver and jewellery products by enterprises above the designated size has been exceeding the same period in 2018.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





