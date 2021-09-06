ICMM issues a guidance document of universal definition for socially and environmentally responsible materials, products and production practices

As an internationally accepted definition of responsible sourcing does not currently exist, the British Standards Institution (BSI) has developed a responsible sourcing sector certification schemes standard for construction products that define responsible sourcing as ‘the management of sustainable development in the provision or procurement of a product’.

While the importance of responsible resourcing is growing, and organisations are increasingly taking the evaluation of environmental and social performance beyond their operations to integrate it into the supply chain and purchasing decisions, the International Council on Minerals & Metals (ICMM) has issued a guidance document on the need for a universal definition of socially and environmentally responsible materials, products and production practices.

This trend is being driven by specific issues such as climate change, conflict minerals and ensuring fair labour practices. It is also being driven by leading organisations that want to improve the environmental, social and governance performance of the companies they do business with. The means of defining socially and environmentally responsible materials, products and production practices are evolving, model programmes and standards have been developed across a range of industries.

Within the metal & minerals industry, the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) and the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) have undertaken similar efforts to define and drive leading practice. Looking at these and other initiatives, common themes emerge, including standards of practice related to performance areas such as transparency, traceability, environmental sustainability and fair labour.

ICMM’s Sustainable Development Framework is central to industry members’ contribution to responsible sourcing and is a leading example of how an industry can define its responsibilities. Developed in conjunction with the sector’s key stakeholders, this guide is part of ICMM’s Materials Stewardship concept, which looks at members’ stewardship practices as well as the shared obligation they have with others in the minerals and metals value chain to ensure their products are used responsibly.

ICMM also works through its partner commodity associations to share life cycle data and information on members’ products, provide end-use market insights on responsible use and sustainable application of materials, and contribute to the development of strategies and data to enhance the recovery and recycling of minerals and metals.

For ICMM and its members, there are two important aspects of responsible sourcing. Internally, it is about sustainable procurement (SP). Externally, it is about responsible supply.

This guidance document has been prepared to assist ICMM members in developing or enhancing the governance structures, business practices and standards needed for effective participation in responsible supply initiatives and the execution of Sustainable Procurement (SP) programmes. This guide provides ICMM and its member companies with practical advice on, and examples of, SP and responsible supply practices.

The primary audience for the guidance document is the minerals and metals companies that are members of ICMM, as well as metal commodity associations and national mining associations.

The guidance in this document is intended to stimulate thinking and action to improve the effectiveness of ICMM members in designing and engaging in responsible sourcing activities.

The guidance is focused on illustrating leading practice without being prescriptive.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





