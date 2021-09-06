Exclusive
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
NDC‘s Ad Campaign starring Ana de Armas launches today
The campaign stars the actress and NDC Global Ambassador, Ana de Armas. “Diamond jewelry sales have seen record-breaking growth as we emerge from the pandemic,” said David Kellie, CEO of Natural Diamond Council. “Consumers are eager to create new memories and natural diamonds are synonymous with celebrating life’s moments. This campaign emanates the ‘Love Life’ manifesto to the core. We’re thrilled to have Ana de Armas back with us for another year to share the magic of natural diamonds with a global audience.”
Image credit: NDC
Ms. de Armas radiates throughout the Mallorca, Spain-shot campaign, fully embodying “Love Life” as an inspirational call to action, and rejoicing in various social settings as natural diamonds help to generate new memories. Ms. de Armas was approached for the sophomore ‘For Moments Like No Other’ campaign as she radiantly captures a zest for life alongside a deep appreciation of natural diamonds.
“I hope this campaign brings joy and hope to everyone. I hope that it inspires people to love stronger, to enjoy every minute and cherish the moments of happiness with their loved ones. It was an amazing experience working with this incredible team and I couldn’t be happier to be working again with the Natural Diamond Council.” said Ms. de Armas.
Ms de Armas wears an 11-piece diamond jewelry collection that was custom designed for the campaign by the Brooklyn-based jewelry designer Malyia McNaughton.
Kristina Buckley Kayel, Managing Director of NDC says: “The original and modern collection has inspired and mobilized major manufacturers and NDC’s retailer network to carry or create versions of these IP-protected designs as they prepare themselves for the holiday season and beyond.”
The collection will launch together with the campaign on September 8th, showcased in an immersive look book on a dedicated campaign website housed on naturaldiamonds.com, which has received over 100 million visitors since its launch in June 2020.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished