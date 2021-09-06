NDC‘s Ad Campaign starring Ana de Armas launches today

Image credit: NDC

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) announces the launch of its second global ‘For Moments Like No Other’ advertising campaign inspired by a singular, direct manifesto: “Love Life,” says a press release from the Council.The campaign stars the actress and NDC Global Ambassador, Ana de Armas. “Diamond jewelry sales have seen record-breaking growth as we emerge from the pandemic,” said David Kellie, CEO of Natural Diamond Council. “Consumers are eager to create new memories and natural diamonds are synonymous with celebrating life’s moments. This campaign emanates the ‘Love Life’ manifesto to the core. We’re thrilled to have Ana de Armas back with us for another year to share the magic of natural diamonds with a global audience.”Ms. de Armas radiates throughout the Mallorca, Spain-shot campaign, fully embodying “Love Life” as an inspirational call to action, and rejoicing in various social settings as natural diamonds help to generate new memories. Ms. de Armas was approached for the sophomore ‘For Moments Like No Other’ campaign as she radiantly captures a zest for life alongside a deep appreciation of natural diamonds.“I hope this campaign brings joy and hope to everyone. I hope that it inspires people to love stronger, to enjoy every minute and cherish the moments of happiness with their loved ones. It was an amazing experience working with this incredible team and I couldn’t be happier to be working again with the Natural Diamond Council.” said Ms. de Armas.Ms de Armas wears an 11-piece diamond jewelry collection that was custom designed for the campaign by the Brooklyn-based jewelry designer Malyia McNaughton.Kristina Buckley Kayel, Managing Director of NDC says: “The original and modern collection has inspired and mobilized major manufacturers and NDC’s retailer network to carry or create versions of these IP-protected designs as they prepare themselves for the holiday season and beyond.”The collection will launch together with the campaign on September 8th, showcased in an immersive look book on a dedicated campaign website housed on naturaldiamonds.com, which has received over 100 million visitors since its launch in June 2020.