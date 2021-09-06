The Russian Ministry of Finance launches an exhibition project dedicated to the history of Russian jewelry art

The jewelry exhibition “The Ministry of Finance of Russia at the Origins of the Russian Exhibition Movement. Triumph of Russian Jewelry Art” will be held today as part of the V Moscow Financial Forum. The main exhibit of this show will be a replica of the Great Imperial Crown of the Russian Empire presented by the Gokhran of Russia. The original crown is kept at the Diamond Fund of the Russian Federation.

The organizers of the exhibition, the Ministry of Finance of Russia and the Foundation for the Development of the Art Industry and Jewelry Art will present the best examples of jewelry, decorative and applied arts.

The exhibition will mark the beginning of a large art-and-documentary project dedicated to the triumph of the domestic art industry and jewelry firms at world exhibitions in the 19th and early 20th centuries. The project will highlight the role of the Russian Ministry of Finance, Finance Ministers Yegor Kankrin and Sergei Witte in organizing first domestic exhibitions, as well as the participation of jewelry firms Carl Faberge and Pavel Ovchinnikov in them.

The exposition is also dedicated to the anniversary dates of this year: the 190th anniversary of the first Manufacturing Exhibition in Moscow, the 170th anniversary of the first international exhibition in London, the 125th anniversary of the main exhibition of the Russian Empire in Nizhny Novgorod, the 175th anniversary of Carl Faberge and the 300th anniversary of the Russian Empire.

The exhibition within the framework of the Moscow Financial Forum will feature:

The Great Imperial Crown of the Russian Empire. The replica was made by the Kristall Production Association and the Smolensk Diamonds Jewelry Group under the patronage of the Ministry of Finance of Russia and the Gokhran of Russia in 2013 for the 400th anniversary of the House of Romanov. The product looks as close as possible to the original - the imperial crown, which was used during the coronation of all Russian monarchs starting with Catherine the Great in 1762. The precious replica is made of white gold, inlaid with 11,352 diamonds, a 384-carat rubellite was placed in place of the spinel. The Russian diamond mining company Alrosa was the supplier of precious stones. In 2020, the replica of the Great Imperial Crown was purchased by the State Fund of Russia.

Commemorative medals "Mints of Russia". Goznak will present a new brand - “The Mints of Russia”. The history of the brand dates back to the founding of the St. Petersburg Mint in 1724 by the decree of Emperor Peter I. Using new technologies and the artistic vision of the best masters, " The Mints of Russia" gracefully inscribes centuries-old traditions into modern life. The brand will present a collection of commemorative medals and men's jewelry accessories: "History of Money", "Awards of Russia", "Victories of Russia", "Treasures of Russia", as well as a collection of women's jewelry - "White Nights".

A collection of women's jewelry based on the sketches made by Carl Faberge. On the occasion of the 175th anniversary of Carl Faberge, the Alrosa brand will present a unique collection of women's jewelry “After the sketches of Carl Faberge”. 11 items of the collection were made according to rare sketches of the world-famous jewelry company preserved in the collection of the State Hermitage Museum. The style of the collection combines the age-old traditions of Russian jewelry art, the brilliant ideas of the great jeweler and elements of modern trends in jewelry fashion.

Russian works will be represented by the following firms:

Products of the creative workshop of Nikolai Balmasov. The creative workshop presents art products using old Russian techniques - polychrome and painted filigree enamel in the style of products from famous jewelry firms: Ovchinnikov, Khlebnikov, and Faberge.

The Rifey stone-cutting studio presents the Ural school of stone-cutting art - figures in the technique of volumetric mosaic, the ancestor of which is the famous Russian jeweler and stone-cutter, Karl Faberge.

The Argentov Jewelry House represents art in the reverse intaglio technique at the artistic level of modern Russian intaglio craftsmen - one of the most ancient technologies of stone carving. Among them is the pendant "Alexander Nevsky" made for the 800th anniversary of the prince's birth.

The AXENOFF Jewelry House will present jewelry based on a unique synthesis of the past and the present, which reflects the deepest love for the history, culture and style of the great monarchies of Europe, especially for the Russian royal family.

Yevgeny Butenko's workshop will present unique art products made in the technique of stained-glass window enamel, which is the pinnacle of jewelry mastery brilliantly mastered by the famous jewelers Pavel Ovchinnikov, Ivan Khlebnikov and some masters of the Carl Faberge firm.

The RODIS Jewelry Factory will present collectible magnifying glasses with images of state symbols and rulers of Russia, and jewelry, as well as the “Spring” Easter Egg, guilloched with enamel, diamonds, yellow sapphires and having sugar quartz in its base. The company preserves the best traditions of Russian jewelry art of the late 19th - early 20th century using rare precious stones, gold, platinum, silver, and ancient technologies for applying enamel to the surface of precious metals.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





