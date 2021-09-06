Shanta makes progress at West Kenya project as it identifies visible gold

Shanta Gold has identified visible gold in three intersections across 11 holes drilled in June and July at the Isulu and Bushiangala deposits under the West Kenya project in Kenya.

The true width of mineralisation is estimated at 60% to 70% of the intercept core length, it said.

The West Kenya project covers 1,162 km² of the highly prospective and underexplored greenstone Archaean Busia-Kakamega Gold Belt in western Kenya.

Ongoing drilling at the Isulu and Bushiangala deposits is aimed at upgrading ounces from the project’s NI43-101 compliant Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate into the Indicated Resource category down to a depth of 600 metres across three drilling phases.

“We are delighted with our second set of results from Phase 2 drilling at West Kenya,” said company chief executive Eric Zurrin.

“Whilst the intersections across the board have been very strong, we are particularly pleased with a new intersection of 3.9 m at 63.80 g/t Au which is 60 meters in proximity to the Undisclosed hole announced last month which intersected 4.0 m at 706.3 g/t.”

He said the company is almost halfway through its total planned infill drilling programme at West Kenya for 2021.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





