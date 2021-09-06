Diamcor tenders continue to record strong dollar per carat, revenue

Yesterday News

Diamcor Mining sold 1,340.70 carats of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material at its Krone Endora at Venetia Project, in South Africa were sold, generating additional gross revenues of about $302 000.

The third tender sales in the quarter ending September 30, which took place in late August resulted in an average price of $225.12 per carat for the diamonds sold.

The total combined rough diamonds tendered and sold to date in the quarter is now 4,330.24 carats, which generated initial gross revenues of $1,02 million and a combined average price of $236.44 per carat.

“Overall demand and pricing in a majority of the rough diamond assortments tendered and sold by the company continue to meet or exceed expectations,” said Diamcor.

“The size and quantity of special rough diamonds in the sales and tenders held to date in the current quarter ending September 30, 2021, are not seen as uncommon for the Project, which continues to demonstrate its ability to generate excellent dollar per carat results and revenues when processing quarry material.”

The company plans to offer additional rough diamonds for tender and sale this month.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





