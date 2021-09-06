The 6th Mubri Annual Meeting ends very successfully

Yesterday News

The Sixth Annual Mubri Meeting took place virtually from September 2nd to 4th, which brought together members from different countries, attending conferences with a wide range of topics on business, social responsibility, sustainability, and sales strategies.

Parallel to webinars, the Association presented some brands to the world through its virtual exhibition that will reach consumers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

Taking advantage of the upturn in the sector that has been showing optimistic numbers in this second half, many brands present at the virtual exhibition hope to reach new markets and consumers who had slowed down their purchases but now show more energy to shop for the Christmas season.

The consumer is "hungry" for new purchases. As the exhibition is available until October, it is believed that it will reach a good number of consumers who will have time to know and choose their favorite brands and pieces.

President Ali Pastorini was more skeptical about the number of visitors in this edition, but she was surprised by the numbers. "So I was very surprised to see the number of people watching and participating this year, we had visitors from Malaysia to Los Angeles, USA", said Pastorini.

Mubri continues to follow firm steps in its journey to becoming one of the strongest international associations made up of women and men. During and after the conferences, the search for jewelers wanting to associate with Mubri increased dramatically, and visits to the Association's Instagram Stories beat record views.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





