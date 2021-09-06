Exclusive
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
The 6th Mubri Annual Meeting ends very successfully
Parallel to webinars, the Association presented some brands to the world through its virtual exhibition that will reach consumers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.
Taking advantage of the upturn in the sector that has been showing optimistic numbers in this second half, many brands present at the virtual exhibition hope to reach new markets and consumers who had slowed down their purchases but now show more energy to shop for the Christmas season.
The consumer is "hungry" for new purchases. As the exhibition is available until October, it is believed that it will reach a good number of consumers who will have time to know and choose their favorite brands and pieces.
President Ali Pastorini was more skeptical about the number of visitors in this edition, but she was surprised by the numbers. "So I was very surprised to see the number of people watching and participating this year, we had visitors from Malaysia to Los Angeles, USA", said Pastorini.
Mubri continues to follow firm steps in its journey to becoming one of the strongest international associations made up of women and men. During and after the conferences, the search for jewelers wanting to associate with Mubri increased dramatically, and visits to the Association's Instagram Stories beat record views.
