Sarine launches new ‘Tech-Tok’ Campaign focused on diamond grading

Sarine Technologies Ltd has announced the launch of its latest innovative marketing campaign on Tik-Tok. From their cutting-edge AI tech to their innovative storytelling, Sarine is constantly seeking to reimagine the diamond industry. It’s not just about innovation in your messaging and content but it’s also about innovating on new and upcoming platforms.

Sarine is launching a new campaign of “Tech-Tok style” content, a series of bite-size videos that explain the value of diamond technology and digital experiences, in a light and humourous way that the digital native generation can connect to. It’s about simplifying complex information about diamond shopping into engaging, info-tainment value that drives interest among a generation that’s seen just about everything.

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, commented: “Over many decades, Sarine has been the world’s leading provider of advanced technology for diamond planning and manufacturing and over the past 5 years, we have spearheaded a digital retail revolution, with innovative digital reports and interactive sales tools such as our, ‘Diamond Journey’ traceability and AI-based grading reports. When it comes to making the identity shift to digital as a company, we need to be at the forefront of our rapidly changing digital world. This new conversation, facilitated by our “Tech-Tok” style content, strives to create the trust and connection that the diamond industry must cultivate among younger consumers in order to thrive in today’s digital world.”



