The head of the Russian Academy of Sciences talks about the deposit of "space" diamonds in Yakutia

06 september 2021 News

(RIA Novosti) - The Russian Academy of Sciences has attracted investors to a project for mining industrial diamonds in Yakutia from a deposit which emerged after the fall of a meteorite, Alexander Sergeev, the head of the Russian Academy of Sciences said in an interview with RIA Novosti at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

“We invited our large companies there familiar with this new vision of Yakutia’s treasure-troves and formulated several proposals, so they have now begun to be implemented and investors are coming in. One of the most interesting deposits there is a deposit that is conventionally described as containing industrial diamonds, as these diamonds are not of gem quality. This is the Popigai diamond field on the border of Yakutia and the Krasnoyarsk Territory,” Sergeev said.

According to him, the deposit has a very interesting nature - it arose as a result of a meteorite fall. The reserves of industrial diamonds there are estimated at several trillion carats, with 20 billion carats mined there annually.





