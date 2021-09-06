Exclusive
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Thailand signs agreement with Japan for partnership in G&J industry
Located in Yamanashi Prefecture, Kofu is one of the world's leading jewellery manufacturing centres using various raw materials from Thailand, such as coloured gemstones, rubies, blue sapphires and jade.
During the first five months of this year, the export value of gems and jewellery from Thailand to Japan stood at 2.4 billion baht, up 10.4% year-on-year. This agreement will help further increase the export value of gems and jewellery from Thailand to Japan.
According to Dr Thaweelap Rittapirom is a director and executive vice-president of Bangkok Bank, highly skilled artisans, product quality and a strong manufacturing base have enabled Thailand to become a gems and jewellery hub.
’The desire for fine jewellery and gemstones dates back millennia and this will help the industry overcome the current difficulties so that it can continue to play an important role in the economy, employing miners, artisans, designers and merchants’ he said.
