Alrosa Zimbabwe gets 15 more diamond prospecting concessions

06 september 2021 News

The Zimbabwean government has awarded Alrosa Zimbabwe an additional 15 diamond prospecting concessions, according to the state media.

The Chronicles quoted an unnamed government official as saying that the bulk of the claims that are located in Manicaland, Masvingo and Matabeleland North provinces were now under exploration.

“The agreement entailed government issuing 40 claims to Alrosa and this has been fulfilled,” said the unnamed government official.

Alrosa had said last February that it expected the 15 prospecting concessions to be awarded by early March.

Alrosa Zimbabwe previously held 25 prospecting concessions in Zimbabwe.

Alrosa has a 70% stake in Alrosa Zim while the remaining 30%t is owned by Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).

Alrosa Zim had been conducting preliminary exploration work for commercially viable primary diamond deposits in Zimbabwe.

The country’s ministry of mines had also finalised the issuance of the requisite special grants in the provinces of Masvingo, Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





