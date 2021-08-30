Diamcor realises over $1mln from three diamond tenders

Today News

Diamcor Mining has so far sold 4 330.24 carats from its Krone-Endora at Venetia project, in South Africa in the quarter ending September 30, realising gross revenues of $1.02-million.

The diamonds were sold at an average price of $236.44 per carat.

Diamcor said results of the August diamond tender continue to show the potential for an increased average dollar per carat value from its project.

The first July auction saw 1 560.39 carats of rough diamonds being sold for $271 509 or at an average price of $174 per carat.

An additional 1 429.15 ct of rough diamonds were also recovered and sold in July for $472 576 or $330.67 per carat.

The company’s third tender of the quarter was completed in late August, which saw 1 340.70 carats being sold for $301 812 or $225.12 per carat.

Diamcor has slated additional rough diamonds tender this month.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





