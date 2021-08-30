Exclusive
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Gem Diamonds boosts H1 core earnings
It said the profit attributable to shareholders from continuing operations rose to $10.6 million from the previous year’s $200 000, equating to earnings per share from continuing operations of 7.6 US cents on a weighted average number of shares in issue of 139.8 million.
Having included the loss of $1.3 million from Ghaghoo, which it however recently sold, the group's attributable profit was $9.3 million, resulting in earnings per share after discontinued operations of 6.6 US cents from a loss of 1.3 US cents per share in 2020.
Gem Diamonds said its first-half revenue rose to $104.5 million from the previous year’s $69.5 million mainly driven by increased sales volumes and higher prices per carat achieved compared to H1 2020, which was impacted by COVID-19.
The higher sales volumes were a direct result of the increased production since being able to operate at normal capacity during the period.
"We are pleased with the results achieved during the period and to see a continued strong demand for Letšeng's high-quality diamonds and the positive impact on prices achieved,” said Gem Diamonds chief executive Clifford Elphick.
The recovery of the diamond market had a positive impact on the prices achieved for Letšeng's rough diamonds.
The group’s average price achieved during the period was $1 886 per carat from the previous year’s $1 707 per carat.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished