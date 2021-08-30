Gokhran may hold another diamond auction in 2021

(TASS) - Gokhran may hold another diamond auction this year, but it will not sell expensive stones. This was announced to reporters by Alexey Moiseev, Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation on the sidelines of the VI Eastern Economic Forum.

"I contacted [Alrosa about the sale of diamonds from Gokhran] <...> There will be no sale of liquid stones, this is a conscious position. We only sell stones of poor quality. Their final remaining quantity is subject to total sorting. Gokhran will do this sorting and understand what number is left following the results of the second auction," he said.

Earlier, Alrosa acquired about 70% of the diamonds put up for sale by the Russian Federation Ministry of Finance at the auction of natural rough diamonds from Gokhran, which took place on 23 July 2021.

“We believe that only that part of diamonds that are highly liquid should remain with Gokhran. That is, these are large high-quality stones with a high degree of clarity and other characteristics, everything else must be sold bit by bit. We did so this way. But indeed, Alrosa made an approach, and we decided to take advantage of the situation to speed up the process," Moiseev said.





