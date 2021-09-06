Signet Jewelers reports second quarter results

06 september 2021 News

Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced its results for the 13 weeks ended July 31, 2021 ("second quarter Fiscal 2022").

Total sales were $1.8 billion, an increase of more than $900 million to Q2 of FY21 and more than $423 million to Q2 of FY20.

Q2 same-store sales ("SSS") up 97.4% (1) to Q2 of FY21 and up 38.1% to Q2 of FY20.

eCommerce sales were $336.2 million, up 24.5% to Q2 of FY21 and up 114.3% to Q2 of FY20.

Brick and mortar SSS up 130.8% to Q2 of FY21 and up 27.5% to Q2 of FY20.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



