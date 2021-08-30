Exclusive
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair to go ‘Virtual’ in September
Last year, the industry employed 1.2 mn people. Thailand ranked among the world's top 15 jewellery exporters last year. However, as of May 2021, Thailand's gem and jewellery export value was down 62.95% from a year earlier to $3.5 bn. Many gem factories and retailers have closed permanently as a result of the ongoing pandemic.
To adapt to evolving situations of responsible mining, conflict-free supply chains and environmental consciousness, the Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair, which is organised annually by the Department of International Trade Promotion, will hold a Special Edition in September on a new online platform featuring a virtual trade fair and online business matching, where buyers and exporters from all over the world can connect.
In addition, the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand plans to organise the International Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival at the end of this year to promote the industry while reinforcing the role Thailand as the world's gems manufacturing and trading hub.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished