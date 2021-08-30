JGW Virtual preview to begin on 6 September

Today News

Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong’s (JGW) virtual edition scheduled to run from September 13 to 30 is inviting professional buyers to register and view its exhibitors’ products from September 6, one week before the virtual event.

The preview allows B2B buyers to browse the jewellery and gemstone products in exhibitors’ online showrooms; filter, assess and identify suppliers they would like to connect with; and book one-on-one video meetings with exhibitors they have selected.

The physical edition of JGW takes place at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre from September 17 to 20. JGW Virtual enables trade participants to either prepare for JGW’s live days or do business remotely with their shortlisted suppliers from anywhere in the world.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



