RZM to double production capacity

Today News

RZM Murowa (formerly Murowa Diamonds), a subsidiary of RioZim is planning to commission its processing plant in the next quarter which is expected to double its production capacity.

Africa Mining Market reports that migration from open pit to underground operations would see the company processing 500 000 tonnes of ore per month from the current 190 000 tonnes.

“It is a massive investment that bodes well with government's vision to the sector,” RioZim spokesperson Wilson Gwatiringa was quoted as saying.

The mines ministry said earlier this year that RZM Murowa intends to invest $450 million to expand its operations in the Midlands Province, Zimbabwe.

RZM Murowa produced 568 222 carats last year and is targeting an annual output of more than 1 million carats by 2025 under their expansion project.

The Project Crown Jewel, a 500 tph greenfield project, which was initiated last year will see RZM Murowa process all of its ore sources on-site, low-grade ore and re-crush stockpiles to maximise diamond recovery.

Mine production in Zvishavane is taking place in three pits, with an open pit mining design currently to depths of 200 meters with the capacity to process over 1 million tonnes per annum of ore until 2036.

The company is also conducting an exploration programme at Sese in the Masvingo Province.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





