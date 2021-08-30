Diamcor posts net loss of $845k

Diamcor Mining has recorded a net loss of $844,899 in the interim period ended June 30, 2021, resulting in a $0.01 per share loss compared to a net loss of $744,487, a year earlier.

The company generated revenues of about $1,5 million from limited operations in the interim period due to the South African government-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, compared to zero revenues in the previous year when operations were suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Diamcor realised $6,397 from interest and other income during the period compared to $5,747 in 2020. The company also delivered about 1,500 additional carats for tender before the end of the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

In total, ongoing trial mining exercises at the company’s Krone-Endora at Venetia project from inception through June 30, 2021, have resulted in the incidental recovery, tender, and sale of 165,427 carats of rough diamonds generating revenue of $28,13 million resulting in an average of $170.26 per carat.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





