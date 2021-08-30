Indian Government extends gold hallmarking deadline by three months

The Government of India has decided to extend the deadline for gold hallmarking by three months, giving a big relief to jewellers in the country.

The new deadline is November 30, 2021. Earlier the deadline was August 31, 2021.

The official notification for the same is expected to be released soon. Also, as per the information, Hallmarking Unique ID (HUID) rules will be limited to hallmarking centres only, and also jewellers and consumers will not be traced via HUID.

Currently, mandatory hallmarking is there in 256 districts. It can be noted that mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery came into effect on June 16, 2021.

The 350-odd jewellery bodies are against the government's HUID system which they said has nothing to do with the purity of gold but is just a tracking mechanism.

Recently, a nationwide strike was called by 350-odd jewellers' associations to protest the central government's new gold hallmarking rules.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





