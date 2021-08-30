Botswana Diamonds commences eight-hole drilling at Thorny River

AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer Botswana Diamonds has commenced drilling on its Thorny River project in South Africa.

It said eight reverse circulation drill holes are planned to drill in-between the recently discovered River and River Extension blows.

The drilling programme is expected to take no more than two weeks and it seeks to determine the extent of the connection between the two discovered blows.

“This is an important step in our drive to establish a commercial diamond orebody at Thorny River,” said Botswana Diamonds chairperson John Teeling.

“We are very hopeful that these eight holes will confirm that the two blows, River and River extension are one orebody.”

The River Blow was discovered by the company in November 2020 and covered a modelled surface area of 80x40m.

The River Extension blow which is less than 100m east of the River Blow was discovered by the company last April.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





