There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Lucapa boosts H1 revenue
The company said in a presentation to the Africa Down Under Conference that it sold 18, 784 carats from both mines in the first half of 2021 compared to 9, 653 carats, a year earlier.
The stones were sold at an average price of $1, 437 per carat during the period under consideration from $704 per carat in the first half of 2020.
Lucapa said it recorded a strong half-year attributable cash operating margin of A$13.5 million.
It also said that its calendar year 2021 cash operating margin was estimated at the upper end of between A$17 million and A$21 million.
Lulo will this year produce between 31 000 carats and 33 000 carats of which 12 400 carats to 13 200 carats would be attributable to Lucapa.
Mothae is also expected 40 000 to 42 000 carats this year and between 28 000 and 29 400 carats would be attributable to the ASX-listed company.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished