Al Capone pocket watch put up for auction Witherells

The pocket watch of Al Capone, the infamous godfather of the Chicago mafia of the 1920s and 1930s, will be sold on October 8 at Witherells, writes lefigaro.fr.

The Patek Philippe platinum watch, decorated with nine dozen diamonds, is put up for sale by the gangster's granddaughters, Diana and Barbara Capone.

The cost of the watch is estimated at $25000 -$50000.

Among the lots from the Capone family are Mimo watch made of white gold in the Art Deco style, Longines and a pocket watch from Elgin, owned by Al Capone's son, Sonny Capone. Their initial price is only a few hundred dollars.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished









