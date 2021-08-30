Exclusive
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
30 august 2021
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Higher diamond sales boost Botswana economic growth – report
"The larger than forecast contraction in 2020 is … expected to be offset by an improvement in growth in 2021 which has now been revised upwards to 9.7% growth for the year," Reuters quoted finance minister Peggy Serame as saying.
Debswana’s rough diamond sales rose 41% in the first half of the year driven by demand from major markets the United States and China.
The company’s rough diamond sales dropped by 30% in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Botswana recently revised its real GDP accounts base year to 2016 from 2006 to improve the accuracy of its measurement of economic growth.
As a result of the rebasing, last year’s economic contraction was 8.5% instead of 7.9% initially reported, while nominal GDP is now 4.6% lower at $15.5 billion.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished