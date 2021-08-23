BlueRock sells three diamonds for $1.1 mln

BlueRock Diamonds has sold three recently recovered gem-quality stones of 58.6 carats, 21.6 carats and 14.3 carats from its Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa, for $1.1 million.

The Aim-listed diamond miner said the stones were sold for $585,000, $268,000 and $236,000 respectively.

"We are delighted with the price achieved for each of these high-quality diamonds, which brought the total sales proceeds for the August tender to $2.1 million, far exceeding the previous highest monthly sale of approximately $900,000,” said the company executive chairperson Mike Houston.

“The average price per carat for the whole parcel was approximately $800."

Meanwhile, he also said that the commissioning of the transformational new plant is proceeding to plan.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





