Chinese millennials take a shine to traditional gold jewellery

Of late, for many affluent young Chinese consumers, modern simplicity is out and tradition is back in when it comes to jewellery.

As per data, sales of gold bracelets, pendants, earrings and necklaces that draw on dragons, phoenixes, peonies and other traditional Chinese patterns and symbols are flying among consumers, especially those in their 20s and 30s, helping drive a rebound in gold demand in the country after a pandemic-induced slump.

According to industry executives, an e-commerce boom and national pride are fuelling the rise in demand for what is known as heritage gold jewellery, which requires intricate craftsmanship and can command premiums of 20% or more over conventional gold jewellery.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





