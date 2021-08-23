Exclusive
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
Yesterday
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
ALROSA may allocate 64.7 billion rubles to pay dividends for the first six months of 2021
“A sustainable year-to-date recovery in demand for diamonds and diamond jewelry translated into a quick improvement in our financial performance and profitability. This meant that in 2021 we were already able to pay out record-high dividends, distributing RUB 70.3 bn for H2’20 in Q3’21. Our financial health enables us to allocate the Company’s entire free cash flow of RUB 64.7 bn on dividends for H1 2021. If the shareholders approve the dividend recommendation, the total cash payments in 2021 will reach as high as RUB 135 bn, which exceeds the total dividends paid for 2018 and 2019,” said Sergey Ivanov, ALROSA's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Committee.
In accordance with the laws, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will take place on 30 September 2021. The recommended record date for dividends is 19 October 2021.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished