Exclusive
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
Yesterday
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Small, junior diamond miners continue to dip in SA – report
This was revealed in a report written by Nelson Mandela University geology graduate Sinazo Dlakavu published in August by the Africa Earth Observatory Institute, under the auspices of the Nelson Mandela University.
The sector used to have about 2 000 companies operating in South Africa in 2004.
Mining Weekly reports that the continued decline in the number of small and junior diamond miners was being felt in Namaqualand on the west coast of South Africa; the Northern Cape, including the historical diamond centre of Kimberley; and the North West province.
Policy and regulatory issues, safety and security as well as unreliable electricity supply were cited as factors that contributed to the significant decrease in the number of small miners over recent years.
Dlakavu said the South African government should make it easy for new entrants into the small and junior diamond mining industry to start a business starting with the development of a fit-for-purpose sector-focussed mining policy and associated regulations.
She called for the modernisation of the South African Mineral Resources Administration system, which will make the process of applying for and being granted a licence easier.
“Small and junior diamond miners need practical and creative mechanisms to transform this industry,” she said.
“This could be boosted with the creation of a small diamond miners fund, to support especially black and upcoming small diamond miners; and the provision of information and technical assistance from institutions such as the Council for Geoscience and Mintek.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished