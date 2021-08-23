Small, junior diamond miners continue to dip in SA – report

South Africa had 220 small and junior diamond miners in March 2020, which is indicative of high unemployment in the country.

This was revealed in a report written by Nelson Mandela University geology graduate Sinazo Dlakavu published in August by the Africa Earth Observatory Institute, under the auspices of the Nelson Mandela University.

The sector used to have about 2 000 companies operating in South Africa in 2004.

Mining Weekly reports that the continued decline in the number of small and junior diamond miners was being felt in Namaqualand on the west coast of South Africa; the Northern Cape, including the historical diamond centre of Kimberley; and the North West province.

Policy and regulatory issues, safety and security as well as unreliable electricity supply were cited as factors that contributed to the significant decrease in the number of small miners over recent years.

Dlakavu said the South African government should make it easy for new entrants into the small and junior diamond mining industry to start a business starting with the development of a fit-for-purpose sector-focussed mining policy and associated regulations.

She called for the modernisation of the South African Mineral Resources Administration system, which will make the process of applying for and being granted a licence easier.

“Small and junior diamond miners need practical and creative mechanisms to transform this industry,” she said.

“This could be boosted with the creation of a small diamond miners fund, to support especially black and upcoming small diamond miners; and the provision of information and technical assistance from institutions such as the Council for Geoscience and Mintek.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





