Akobo picks contractor for metallurgical test work in Ethiopia

Today News

Akobo Minerals has awarded to Zimbabwean mineral processing company Peacocke and Simpson a contract to conduct metallurgical test work at its Segele gold project in Ethiopia.

It said the metallurgical test work forms a key part of the mining preparations and involves a series of laboratory tests to determine which series of equipment will most efficiently extract the gold from the mineralisation.

A bulk sample of more than 200Kg, containing abundant visible gold from three new drill holes, had been dispatched to specialist gold metallurgical test work laboratory Peacocke and Simpson.

Testwork results are expected within weeks, leading to detailed plant design.

“This metallurgical test work forms a critical part of such pre-feasibility studies and hence we are accelerating our mining studies ahead of schedule,” said company chief executive Jørgen Evjen said:

“We are very positive about the results of the Scoping Study and the Prefeasibility Study is likely to give us a very solid footing on which to predict cash flow.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





