Learning from own mistakes is among the virtues of a strong company
On July 27-30, a group of leading Russian and international environmentalists inspected Norilsk and Taimyr. Their focus was on the recovery after the accident at Thermal Power Plant-3 in May last year. Russian Senator Elena Shumilova also took part in...
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Indian farmer mines 6.47 carat diamond in Panna
Luck shines on the farmer from Madhya Pradesh for the sixth time as he mines 6.47 carat diamond in Panna. The farmer, Prakash Majumdar, found this diamond from a mine in Jaruapur village in the district on Friday, said Nutan Jain, in-charge diamond officer, as per a report in The Hindu.
This high-quality diamond recovered by the farmer for the sixth time in the course of two years was unearthed in a land taken on lease from the government.
Jain said the diamond will be put up for sale at the upcoming auction and the price will be fixed as per the government guidelines.
Majumdar said that he will share the amount received from the auction with his four partners engaged in quarrying the mine. He said that he had found a 7.44-carat diamond last year. Besides, he had also mined four other precious stones weighing 2 to 2.5 carat in the past two years.
As per the private estimates, the 6.47-carat diamond is likely to fetch around ₹3 million in the auction. Panna district is estimated to have diamond reserves of 1.2 million carats. The state government gives small patches of land on lease in the Panna diamond reserve area to local farmers and labourers to mine diamonds and deposit them with the district mining officer.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished