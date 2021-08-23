Indian farmer mines 6.47 carat diamond in Panna

Image credit: The Hindu

Luck shines on the farmer from Madhya Pradesh for the sixth time as he mines 6.47 carat diamond in Panna. The farmer, Prakash Majumdar, found this diamond from a mine in Jaruapur village in the district on Friday, said Nutan Jain, in-charge diamond officer, as per a report in The Hindu.This high-quality diamond recovered by the farmer for the sixth time in the course of two years was unearthed in a land taken on lease from the government.Jain said the diamond will be put up for sale at the upcoming auction and the price will be fixed as per the government guidelines.Majumdar said that he will share the amount received from the auction with his four partners engaged in quarrying the mine. He said that he had found a 7.44-carat diamond last year. Besides, he had also mined four other precious stones weighing 2 to 2.5 carat in the past two years.As per the private estimates, the 6.47-carat diamond is likely to fetch around ₹3 million in the auction. Panna district is estimated to have diamond reserves of 1.2 million carats. The state government gives small patches of land on lease in the Panna diamond reserve area to local farmers and labourers to mine diamonds and deposit them with the district mining officer.