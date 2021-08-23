De Beers unveiled its new strategy to connect consumers to its social purpose

De Beers Group unveiled its new strategy to connect consumers to its social purpose and engage them directly to achieve ambitious sustainability goals by 2030.

The new approach was shared at the JCK Luxury Breakfast during the keynote speech presented by De Beers Executive Vice Presidents Stephen Lussier and David Prager under the theme The Power of Purpose-Led Brands: How Values Create Value.

Highlighting consumers’ increasing interest in buying brands that have a demonstrable social purpose, enabling them to express their values through the brands they wear, Stephen and David highlighted the ground-breaking programmes De Beers is delivering to protect the natural world, accelerate equal opportunity, and build thriving communities.

Following the rebranding of Forevermark to De Beers Forevermark announced earlier this year, De Beers will invest significantly in the De Beers brand and in connecting more consumers to the positive impact of a De Beers diamond.

Further, going beyond its De Beers Jewellers and De Beers Forevermark jewellery houses, the company is developing a new trusted source programme, the De Beers Code of Origin. The Code of Origin is a unique customised code that provides assurance that a diamond is natural and conflict-free, was discovered by De Beers in Botswana, Canada, Namibia, or South Africa, and has played a direct role in De Beers’ Building Forever mission to protect the planet and improve people’s lives.

In the US and China, the De Beers Code of Origin will focus on diamonds larger than 0.30 carats that have been discovered by De Beers. The Code itself is inscribed on the table of the diamond but is invisible to the naked eye and does not affect the diamond’s clarity grading. The Code of Origin will also be available in India for jewellery pieces containing smaller diamonds where the Code will feature on a jewellery report.

Speaking at the event, David Prager, Executive Vice-President and Chief Brand Officer of De Beers, said: “The Code of Origin is live in a development phase in markets around the world now and has had a very encouraging response. We will be working with our Sightholders and US retailers in the months ahead and will continue to look for further development partners to support our intention to scale the programme.”



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





