Exclusive
There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
Yesterday
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
De Beers unveiled its new strategy to connect consumers to its social purpose
The new approach was shared at the JCK Luxury Breakfast during the keynote speech presented by De Beers Executive Vice Presidents Stephen Lussier and David Prager under the theme The Power of Purpose-Led Brands: How Values Create Value.
Highlighting consumers’ increasing interest in buying brands that have a demonstrable social purpose, enabling them to express their values through the brands they wear, Stephen and David highlighted the ground-breaking programmes De Beers is delivering to protect the natural world, accelerate equal opportunity, and build thriving communities.
Following the rebranding of Forevermark to De Beers Forevermark announced earlier this year, De Beers will invest significantly in the De Beers brand and in connecting more consumers to the positive impact of a De Beers diamond.
Further, going beyond its De Beers Jewellers and De Beers Forevermark jewellery houses, the company is developing a new trusted source programme, the De Beers Code of Origin. The Code of Origin is a unique customised code that provides assurance that a diamond is natural and conflict-free, was discovered by De Beers in Botswana, Canada, Namibia, or South Africa, and has played a direct role in De Beers’ Building Forever mission to protect the planet and improve people’s lives.
In the US and China, the De Beers Code of Origin will focus on diamonds larger than 0.30 carats that have been discovered by De Beers. The Code itself is inscribed on the table of the diamond but is invisible to the naked eye and does not affect the diamond’s clarity grading. The Code of Origin will also be available in India for jewellery pieces containing smaller diamonds where the Code will feature on a jewellery report.
Speaking at the event, David Prager, Executive Vice-President and Chief Brand Officer of De Beers, said: “The Code of Origin is live in a development phase in markets around the world now and has had a very encouraging response. We will be working with our Sightholders and US retailers in the months ahead and will continue to look for further development partners to support our intention to scale the programme.”
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished