There is a significant need for smart and technological financial solutions in the diamond industry
MDPS, the Israeli start-up Fintech company from the Mazalit Group is gearing up to enter the diamond industry soon. Zeev Maimon, the CEO of MDPS is also the Founder / CEO of MAZALIT, a B2B payment platform designed and dedicated to the global diamond...
Yesterday
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Shanta Gold H1 revenue, output drop as profit trebles
It said the average realised price from gold sales was $1,807 /oz from the previous $1,533 /oz.
The drop in revenue reflects a decrease in ounces sold, partially offset by a higher average selling price.
The company’s profit after taxation, however, trebled to $3.1 million in the first half compared to $1 million in 2020.
Shanta’s gold production dropped to 28,842 oz in the first half of 2021 from 42,383 oz, the previous year due to lower than anticipated grades from underground mining.
The company said its annual production guidance for 2021 was between 60,000oz and 65,000 oz.
“Whilst we are disappointed that our [first half] gold production and sales are lower than last year, our strong fundamentals of net cash, low debt and consistent operating cashflow attest to the company’s robust financial health, and I’m delighted to announce an interim dividend of 0.10 pence per share proposed for payment in October 2021,” said Shanta chief executive Eric Zurrin.
“We are also pleased to confirm that we have received $4.2 million in VAT offsets during [the first half] and a further $2.1 million VAT cash refund post-period as we work with the Tanzanian government to clear the outstanding balance.”
