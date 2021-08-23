Exclusive
Learning from own mistakes is among the virtues of a strong company
On July 27-30, a group of leading Russian and international environmentalists inspected Norilsk and Taimyr. Their focus was on the recovery after the accident at Thermal Power Plant-3 in May last year. Russian Senator Elena Shumilova also took part in...
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
De Beers, National Geographic partner to protect Okavango Basin
The diamond group said the five-year commitment is focused on working hand-in-hand with communities throughout Okavango to deliver shared ecological solutions that lead to collective economic opportunity.
The Okavango Basin, spanning southern Angola, eastern Namibia, and northern Botswana, is the main source of water for the Okavango Delta.
De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver said by sharing the group’s expertise, resources and working with local communities, governments and other NGO partners, they will deliver a positive impact that is far greater than what anyone could achieve on their own.
National Geographic Explorer and leader of the National Geographic Okavango Wilderness Steve Boyes said there is no doubt that the Okavango River Basin is under threat.
“How we treat this delicate ecosystem in the coming years will dictate its vitality — for its people and its wildlife — for future generations,” he said.
“This is our last chance to help protect this natural wonder and we are pleased to partner with De Beers on this critically important project.”
Located in northern Botswana, the Okavango Delta is one of Africa’s most important ecosystems, unrivalled in its biodiversity, and home to the world’s largest remaining elephant population as well as lions, cheetahs, wild dogs, and hundreds of species of birds, said De Beers.
The Okavango Delta’s health is dependent on its source lakes and rivers, which carry water that originates as rain in Angola’s highlands.
The National Geographic Okavango Wilderness Project has been working to secure permanent, sustainable protection for the Okavango Basin since 2015.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished