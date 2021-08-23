Exclusive
Learning from own mistakes is among the virtues of a strong company
On July 27-30, a group of leading Russian and international environmentalists inspected Norilsk and Taimyr. Their focus was on the recovery after the accident at Thermal Power Plant-3 in May last year. Russian Senator Elena Shumilova also took part in...
Today
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Platinum & Palladium prices slip on auto consumption worries
The price of palladium fell 1.6% to $2,386 per ounce, while platinum lost 1% to $983 per ounce. Since hitting a record high of $3,019 on 4 May, palladium has fallen by 21% – taking the metal into bear-market territory. Platinum is down by 27% since hitting its cyclical high of $1,349 in February.
Both precious metals are used widely in the motor industry in the manufacture of catalytic converters, but demand has fallen this year as shortages of other vehicle components, particularly semiconductors, have constrained automotive production.
It is estimated that global auto production could fall by 7.1mn vehicles in 2021 as supply chain bottlenecks continue due to economic disruption caused by rising COVID-19 cases.
While Toyota announced recently that it expects output to fall by 40% in September as it suspends production lines due to a shortage of parts, Germany's Volkswagen said volatile and tight semiconductor supply meant that adjustments to production cannot be ruled out. This has impacted investor sentiment in the platinum group metals (PGM), with market positioning swaying in favour of the sell side.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished