Sarine enables verifiable traceability to the diamond trade

Sarine Technologies Ltd has announced that diamond retailers and wholesalers can now easily search for Sarine traced diamonds on IDEX Diamond Trading Network.

The platform provides two search options ----- one for diamonds that were fully traced and a Sarine Diamond Journey traceability report was already issued. And, the second for ‘Sarine Ready’ diamonds that went through the traceability process and a report could be ordered once demanded.

Sarine traceability solution is unique and differs from others as it is the only solution that is based on technology-generated data and not declared data or unverified data extracted from inventory management systems of the participating parties. The Sarine Diamond Journey also provides rich data of the journey, processes, and ownership throughout the diamond pipeline rather than just information regarding origin.

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, commented: ”We are glad to witness a significant increase in demand for Sarine Diamond Journey tracked diamonds and believe that a key element for its success is the ability to easily find and source such diamonds. We are continuing our investment in this field and are proud to be able the industry the highest level of assurance regarding traceability throughout the entire pipeline.”

Ehud Cohen, chairman of IDEX Online, said: "We are very proud to partner with Sarine on providing increased reassurance to buyers on ethical and sustainable sourcing of diamonds, and we see this as a very significant step. As always, IDEX continues to bring to its members the most valuable information and transparency needed in today's market to make an educated purchase."



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





