Learning from own mistakes is among the virtues of a strong company
On July 27-30, a group of leading Russian and international environmentalists inspected Norilsk and Taimyr. Their focus was on the recovery after the accident at Thermal Power Plant-3 in May last year. Russian Senator Elena Shumilova also took part in...
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Sarine enables verifiable traceability to the diamond trade
The platform provides two search options ----- one for diamonds that were fully traced and a Sarine Diamond Journey traceability report was already issued. And, the second for ‘Sarine Ready’ diamonds that went through the traceability process and a report could be ordered once demanded.
Sarine traceability solution is unique and differs from others as it is the only solution that is based on technology-generated data and not declared data or unverified data extracted from inventory management systems of the participating parties. The Sarine Diamond Journey also provides rich data of the journey, processes, and ownership throughout the diamond pipeline rather than just information regarding origin.
David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, commented: ”We are glad to witness a significant increase in demand for Sarine Diamond Journey tracked diamonds and believe that a key element for its success is the ability to easily find and source such diamonds. We are continuing our investment in this field and are proud to be able the industry the highest level of assurance regarding traceability throughout the entire pipeline.”
Ehud Cohen, chairman of IDEX Online, said: "We are very proud to partner with Sarine on providing increased reassurance to buyers on ethical and sustainable sourcing of diamonds, and we see this as a very significant step. As always, IDEX continues to bring to its members the most valuable information and transparency needed in today's market to make an educated purchase."
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished