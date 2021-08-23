De Beers Forevermark presents its 10th annual India Forum

De Beers Forevermark held its 10th annual forum, a hybrid virtual and in-person event, in Mumbai from 24 to 26 August 2021. This year’s theme ‘Make Life Brilliant’ reflects De Beers’ purpose and belief that its diamonds have the power to Make Life Brilliant for its customers, communities, and the planet.

During the three-day event, De Beers made several significant announcements, including that Forevermark™ will be renamed De Beers Forevermark. The name change is part of De Beers’ wider brand transformation, focused on connecting consumers to the significant social, environmental and responsible sourcing benefits the company creates for the people and places where it discovers diamonds to establish a closer connection between Forevermark and the iconic De Beers brand.

Nancy Liu, CEO, De Beers Forevermark said, “Over the past decade, we have seen the evolution and development of the diamond industry, along with shifting consumer behaviours. Consumers are increasingly demanding that the brands they purchase reflect their values and inspire trust. A Forevermark diamond has always stood for the highest standards of beauty and responsible sourcing and by aligning Forevermark more closely with the De Beers name, we can directly connect the Forevermark promise with the values and expertise signified by De Beers.”

Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers India said: “We’ve aptly themed this year’s forum ‘Make Life Brilliant’. Today more than ever, we are aware of our ability to connect to an even wider range of consumers with our social purpose and to make life brilliant not just for this generation, but for future generations. It is an opportunity for us to bring our partners together, to interact and transact over three days, and we have made several new and exciting announcements including, our De Beers Forevermark rebrand, the launch of the Forevermark Avaanti collection, and our new Code of Origin programme as well as our motivating new partnership with National Geographic.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





